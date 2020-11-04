The Young Bucks vs. Private Party Added to Tonight’s Dynamite

– As previously reported, Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears was postponed from tonight’s AEW Dynamite due to Scorpio Sky coming into contact with someone who had COVID-19. As a result, the match has been postponed as a precautionary measure. Instead, AEW has now booked a replacement match featuring The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in a rematch from the second episode of AEW Dynamite.

Previously, Private Party defeated The Bucks in a tournament to crown the inaugural AEW tag team champions. The Bucks are currently set to challenge FTR for the AEW tag team titles later this Saturday at Full Gear. You can see the announcement below. AEW Dynamite will air tonight at 8:00 pm EST on TNT.