The Young Bucks Want Trios Tag Titles in AEW

– It appears former AEW tag team champs, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), are now angling for some trios tag team titles in AEW. They updated their Twitter bio this week with: “Give us the Trios Titles. #SuperKliq”

On last night’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam, the three-man team of Adam Cole and The Bucks beat Christian Cage and Jurassic Express. So, one would assume The Bucks want a trios title for themselves and Adam Cole. The group goes by the name The Superkliq.

Matt & Nick Jackson lost the tag titles to The Lucha Bros. at AEW All Out earlier this month. It’s unknown if AEW is planning to launch a trios division or championship.