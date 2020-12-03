The Young Bucks Say They’ve Been ‘Whispering’ to Tony Khan About Working With Impact for Two Years

– Jon Alba and Doug McDonald recently spoke to AEW tag team champions and EVPs The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) for the Living the Gimmick Patreon. During the interview, Matt Jackson discussed the recently revealed crossover between AEW and Impact Wrestling, and how this is something they’ve wanted to do for a while. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful):

“Two years ago, this is something we brought up and wanted to get going. For whatever reason, it didn’t work out. I don’t know if it was more on our side or what, we just couldn’t get everyone to agree on what the creative would be, but when we were stopping at all the Indie shows, that was one of the suggestions we had; what if we showed up in IMPACT? This is something we’ve been whispering in Tony Khan’s ear for two years. We’re all about collaboration and partnering with everyone and working together. Even with Ring of Honor and we got The Hardyz to come in when they were with IMPACT. This is something we truly wanted to do for a very long time. Finally, the timing was right and we got it done. It’s still so early and all of us, collectively, don’t know what it means. We’re still dipping our toes in it right now and we’ll see what we get out of it. There are immediate plans that I can’t give away right now. My dream, if I had it my way, is the possible dream matches. How can you not jump ahead and fantasy book? You also don’t want to get too ahead of yourself. Are we going to do that stuff? I’m not sure yet, we’re still in the beginning of this, but there are some big surprises coming and I’m really excited about it.”

Additionally, Nick Jackson said AEW being able to partner with other companies in a TV capacity will make wrestling more unpredictable for the fans, and they think that is something the industry needs at the moment. Also, The Young Bucks stated Impact-based tag team such as The North, Motor City Machine Guns, and The Good Brothers are all possible dream opponents for them if the relationship between AEW and Impact manages to get that far.

How this new apparent alliance between Impact Wrestling and AEW, plus with the potential crossover matchups The Young Bucks mentioned, remains to be seen.

During last night’s AEW Dynamite, Impact’s Don Callis helped Kenny Omega win the AEW World title from Jon Moxley. After the match, Callis teased Omega appearing on next week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. You can read 411’s full review and report on Dynamite RIGHT HERE.