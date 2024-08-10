The Young Bucks Reportedly Working With Limited Dates in AEW

During the latest Bryan and Vinny Show (via Wrestling Inc), F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez reported that the Young Bucks are currently working in AEW on limited dates and not to blame for their booking. They are currently AEW World tag team champions but not have not appeared on television in past couple of weeks.

Alvarez said: “Listen everybody, you think that Young Bucks book their own stuff? They don’t. If you’re upset about the Young Bucks not being on TV, if you’re upset about the Bucks not defending their tag team titles, there is one person you can be upset at and that’s Tony Khan. Because whatever contract they signed, it was for X number of dates, and he has not wanted to pay them. It’s like Brock Lesnar. Remember when people got mad at Brock for never showing up? Like somehow Brock was calling the shots. He had X number of dates. They didn’t want to pay him for extended periods of time, so they told him to stay home … and then when they wanted him they called him and he came back to work. That’s exactly what the Bucks will do when they get the call.“