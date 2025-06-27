wrestling / News

Thea Hail Advances In Latest Episode of WWE Speed

June 27, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed on X Logo Image Credit: WWE

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, featuring a tournament match between NXT’s Thea Hail and Nikkita Lyons. Hail got the win with a jackknife pin to advance. She will face Alba Fyre in the next round, and the winner of that will face Sol Ruca for the Speed Women’s Championship.

