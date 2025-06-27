Thea Hail Advances In Latest Episode of WWE Speed

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, featuring a tournament match between NXT’s Thea Hail and Nikkita Lyons. Hail got the win with a jackknife pin to advance. She will face Alba Fyre in the next round, and the winner of that will face Sol Ruca for the Speed Women’s Championship.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! The Women’s No. 1 Contender’s Tournament continues as @theahail_wwe takes on @nikkita_wwe! Who will punch their ticket to the Semifinals? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8F1FIaHSja — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2025