– As previously reported, Thea Hail, formerly of ChaseU, made her WWE NXT return on last night’s show. Hail defeated Karmen Petrovic to qualify for the NXT North American Women’s Championship ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver this weekend. Hail later spoke in a WWE digital exclusive video victory on her return and the victory. Below are some highlights:

Thea Hail on how it feels to be back: “So amazing, absolutely exciting, I don’t even have words for how exciting this is because it’s just one of the biggest moments in my wrestling career thus far, but the biggest moment is when I win the North American Title. So…[screams}!”

On preparing for five opponents this weekend: “Do you think I just sat around at home in the few months I wasn’t wrestling on NXT? No, I was preparing for a moment like this. Thea Hail’s prepared for five other women in a Ladder Match. I thrive in chaos. This is gonna be fun for me, so I’m so excited to not only win but tap some girls out in the process!”

Thea Hail competes in a ladder match for the vacant NXT Women’s North American Title this weekend at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. She will compete against Zaria, Kelani Jordan, Sol Ruca, Izzi Dame, and Lola Vice. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, April 19 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will stream live on Peacock in the U.S.