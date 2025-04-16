Thea Hail Makes Return To TV On WWE NXT

Thea Hail is back on WWE TV, making her return on this week’s episode of NXT. The former Chase U member made her return and defeated Karmen Petrovic to qualify for the NXT North American Women’s Championship ladder match at Stand & Deliver.

Before the match, Hail walked up to Andre Chase, Kale Dixon and Uriah Conners and gave Chase a pep talk, saying that he didn’t ruin her life. She said she wasn’t pack with Chase U but would always be there for them before coming out to the ring for her match.

Hail last competed on NXT TV at last year’s Great American Bash, when she lost to Roxanne Perez.