Thea Hail Reportedly Injured, Strength and Conditioning Coach Reportedly Blamed For Recent NXT Injuries

As previously reported, several wrestlers are injured in WWE developmental, with more names getting added this past week. Sol Ruca suffered a torn ACL and was written out, while Indi Hartwell hurt her ankle on Tuesday’s episode of NXT. Grayson Waller was also hurt on that episode. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Thea Hail is also dealing with what is said to be a minor injury and it’s believed she will be cleared soon.

The WON notes that there are some in the company placing blame on a new strength and conditioning coach, as well as workouts they have to take part in that are “counterproductive”. The last coach in the Performance Center focused more on athletic drills and developing “explosiveness”, while the current coach is more interested in strength training and heavy lifting.

The coach specifically has talent lift often, and there is a feeling that is putting stress on their knees, shoulders and/or backs. After the workouts, they are then expected to perform in the ring which also puts stress on those same areas.