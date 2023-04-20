Thea Hail Threatens to Spear Bron Breakker & Cora Jade

– During last night’s edition of WWE NXT TV, former NXT Champion Bron Breakker claimed that at next week’s NXT Spring Breakin’ show, “I’m going to spear your little ass in half,” with regards to his opponent Andre Chase. That generated a response from Chase University member Thea Hail.

Thea Hail did not take kindly to that remark from Breakker. She later tweeted in response yesterday, “Not if I spear you first B**CH!”

Breakker’s real-life girlfriend Cora Jade later responded to Hail’s comment, tweeting, “You forget which locker room you have to walk into every week? 🤨” Hail simply responded, “Respectfully, i’ll spear you too… B**CH!” You can view that exchange below:

