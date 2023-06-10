– WWE has confirmed two new singles matchups for next week’s edition of NXT TV. First up, new No. 1 contender Thea Hail faces Cora Jade. Also scheduled, former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez faces Tatum Paxley in a one-on-one matchup.

A new episode of WWE NXT airs live on Tuesday, June 13 at 8:00 pm EST. The show will air live on USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer

* Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

* Tyler Bate, Wes Lee & Mustafa Ali vs. The Schism

* Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov

While not yet confirmed, Dabba-Kato has also challenged Axiom and Scrypts to face him in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match.