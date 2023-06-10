wrestling / News
Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade, Perez vs. Paxley Announced for Next Week’s WWE NXT
– WWE has confirmed two new singles matchups for next week’s edition of NXT TV. First up, new No. 1 contender Thea Hail faces Cora Jade. Also scheduled, former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez faces Tatum Paxley in a one-on-one matchup.
A new episode of WWE NXT airs live on Tuesday, June 13 at 8:00 pm EST. The show will air live on USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer
* Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade
* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley
* Tyler Bate, Wes Lee & Mustafa Ali vs. The Schism
* Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov
While not yet confirmed, Dabba-Kato has also challenged Axiom and Scrypts to face him in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match.
🚨 TWO MUST-SEE MATCHES JUST ANNOUNCED FOR THIS TUESDAY ON #WWENXT! 🚨
🙌 @theahail_wwe goes on-one-one with @CoraJadeWWE
👊 @roxanne_wwe battles @TatumPaxley
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/qt4jJ2Ponp
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 10, 2023