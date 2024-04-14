Thea Hail vs. Tatum Paxley Set for This Week’s WWE NXT

– WWE announced that Thea Hail will face Tatum Paxley in a singles match on the April 9 edition of WWE NXT TV. You can view the new match announcement below.

WWE NXT will air live on Tuesday, April 16. The live broadcast starts on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Noam Dar vs. Dijak

* Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice

* Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde

* Tatum Paxley vs. Thea Hail

* Steel Cage Match: Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes