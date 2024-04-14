wrestling / News
Thea Hail vs. Tatum Paxley Set for This Week’s WWE NXT
April 14, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE announced that Thea Hail will face Tatum Paxley in a singles match on the April 9 edition of WWE NXT TV. You can view the new match announcement below.
WWE NXT will air live on Tuesday, April 16. The live broadcast starts on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Noam Dar vs. Dijak
* Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice
* Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde
* Tatum Paxley vs. Thea Hail
* Steel Cage Match: Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes
THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT@theahail_wwe will go one-on-one with @TatumPaxley!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/6OquSdguuV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 14, 2024