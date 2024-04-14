wrestling / News

Thea Hail vs. Tatum Paxley Set for This Week’s WWE NXT

April 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Thea Hail vs Tatum Paxley Image Credit: WWE

– WWE announced that Thea Hail will face Tatum Paxley in a singles match on the April 9 edition of WWE NXT TV. You can view the new match announcement below.

WWE NXT will air live on Tuesday, April 16. The live broadcast starts on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Noam Dar vs. Dijak
* Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice
* Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde
* Tatum Paxley vs. Thea Hail
* Steel Cage Match: Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Tatum Paxley, Thea Hail, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading