Thea Hail Wins Women’s Title Shot In #1 Contender’s Battle Royal On NXT

Thea Hail is set to be Tiffany Stratton’s first NXT Women’s Title challenger after winning a battle royal on this week’s WWE NXT. Hail won the #1 contender’s battle royal on Tuesday’s show, last eliminating Cora Jade and Dana Brooke to get the win and the title shot.

Brooke had appeared earlier in the night as a free agent, noting that she was looking to get the win so she can capture the championship. This is her first appearance on the brand since October of 2015. After the win, Hail celebreated with the whole of Chase U as well as WWE NIL signees Haley and Hanna Cavinder, making their first appearances on the brand.

No word on when the title match will take place.