Thekla Makes AEW Dynamite Debut, Attacks Jamie Hayter
May 28, 2025
Thekla has arrived in AEW, making her debut with an attack on Jamie Hayter during this week’s Dynamite. The STARDOM alumna showed up on Wednesday’s show, attacking Hayter during the latter’s interview in the ring.
Thekla is a former champion in STARDOM and exited the promotion at the end of April.
