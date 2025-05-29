wrestling / News

Thekla Makes AEW Dynamite Debut, Attacks Jamie Hayter

May 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Thekla 5-28-25 Image Credit: AEW

Thekla has arrived in AEW, making her debut with an attack on Jamie Hayter during this week’s Dynamite. The STARDOM alumna showed up on Wednesday’s show, attacking Hayter during the latter’s interview in the ring.

Thekla is a former champion in STARDOM and exited the promotion at the end of April.

