Thekla Joins Forces With Julia Hart, Skye Blue On AEW Dynamite

Thekla has found some allies in Julia Hart and Skye Blue, aligning with the two on AEW Dynamite this week. Wednesday’s show saw Thekla defeat Queen Aminata, Willow Nightingale, and Kris Statlander in a match for $100,000 in which Blue came down to distract Aminata, which led to Hart misting her so that Thekla could get the win.

Later in the show, the three appeared in a backstage segment as you can see below.

HUGE CROSS BODY TO THE OUTSIDE FROM @TOXIC_THEKLA! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/F5wtOZQpf5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 17, 2025