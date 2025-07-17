wrestling / News

Thekla Joins Forces With Julia Hart, Skye Blue On AEW Dynamite

July 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Skye Blue Thekla Juliat Hart 7-16-25 Image Credit: AEW

Thekla has found some allies in Julia Hart and Skye Blue, aligning with the two on AEW Dynamite this week. Wednesday’s show saw Thekla defeat Queen Aminata, Willow Nightingale, and Kris Statlander in a match for $100,000 in which Blue came down to distract Aminata, which led to Hart misting her so that Thekla could get the win.

Later in the show, the three appeared in a backstage segment as you can see below.

