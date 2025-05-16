Thekla Calls Her STARDOM Match With Athena ‘Phenomenal’, Open To Rematch

Back in January, Thekla unsuccessfully challenged Athena for the ROH Women’s World Championship at STARDOM New Years Stars. In an interview with Wrestling Observer Live (via Fightful), Thekla praised her match with the ‘forever champ’ and said that she would like to have a rematch.

She said: “Ouuu, yes (there’s a match I’d recommend to those who have not seen my work). I had a big title match with Athena for the Ring of Honor Title in January. So we had her over and we started out as a tag team and it was going well and then we started to hate each other’s guts naturally. She called me a hussy and then one thing led to another… And we had a phenomenal match and she kicked the crap out of me and vice versa but, we ended up on, you know, good terms and it was a lot of fun and I’d definitely do it again with her. So, if anybody’s interested, definitely give that one a watch I’d say.“