Thekla On Taking Time Off From Ring, STARDOM Contract Is Up Soon

Thekla is taking some time away from the ring following a grueling 2023 with STARDOM, and she recently discussed her decision. The STARDOM talent announced earlier this month that she would be taking a hiatus in order to recharged and she spoke with Lyric for SEScoops talking about her decision and her contract status. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On taking time off from the ring: “Well, there’s a few things. Definitely. You’ve seen the Stardom schedule, right? It’s really extreme. I think Stardom did like 140 shows last year or something. I had more than a hundred matches, and I’ve been here for four years and I barely ever take time off. The Japanese girls are a little bit more used to it because they’ve got this crazy work ethic. I do too naturally but sometimes I get tired too. I haven’t been home in one and a half years, so maybe I hope to make it back during that time. But doing a hundred or 110 matches a year kind of takes its toll, especially with the Stardom style. This is not WWE. You know how everybody’s working and the way we’re traveling too.

“And yeah, it’s just your body starts to kind of….every match, you can feel it afterwards. So I was like, okay, I could feel Donna Del Mondo they might be coming to an end. And I quickly thought maybe that’s a perfect time to just go away for a little while and also refill my creative tanks. Because what I’m going to start doing today is I’m going to start drawing my next gear set….I already have some stuff ready and my mom just sent me a box of new fabrics and some white fur, so I might be doing something in that direction. And I’m going to be painting a lot. So I’ve got an exhibition coming up in April. That’s going to be in Tokyo. But I hope I can do it in Austria too. Also talking to some people in New York so I want to travel around. Depending on how much time I’m taking off, it’s going to be me being in the studio, drawing, drawing, drawing.”

On her current status with the company: “My contract is up soon, so that too, I haven’t decided yet what I’m going to do after that so we’ll see. I’m definitely very interested in traveling a lot.”