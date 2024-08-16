wrestling / News

Triple H Announces Theme Song for WWE Bash in Berlin

August 16, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Bash in Berlin Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Triple H announced that BABYMETAL will provide the official theme song for WWE Bash in Berlin later this month. The song is called “RATATATA and features Electric Callboy.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Bash in Berlin, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading