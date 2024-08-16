Triple H Announces Theme Song for WWE Bash in Berlin

In a post on Twitter, Triple H announced that BABYMETAL will provide the official theme song for WWE Bash in Berlin later this month. The song is called “RATATATA and features Electric Callboy.

Excited to have @BABYMETAL_JAPAN blasting through @WWE speakers again. They've joined forces with Germany's own @ElectricCallboy for “RATATATA", an official theme song of #WWEBash in Berlin. pic.twitter.com/KGkYRI4ZNH — Triple H (@TripleH) August 16, 2024