Theory On Being Called Up to Raw in 2020, The Way Letting Him Show a ‘Goofy Side’

Theory was briefly on Raw in early 2020 before he went back to NXT to join The Way, and the former US Champion discussed that period of his WWE career in a new interview. Theory spoke with Fightful for a new interview talking about his Raw arrival in spring of that year, being part of The Way in NXT and more; you can check out some highlights below:

On briefly being brought to Raw in spring of 2020: “Basically, I never felt like I was brought up. I was still always under NXT contract. Somebody had got injured at the time and they were looking for somebody to fill in for a tag team. I love in Orlando, I was right there. Started doing some things, did some stuff with Seth Rollins and then it was one of those things where it was like, ‘This isn’t really going to stay a thing, so we’re trying to figure out how to do everything,’ and then it was like, ‘Theory’s still with NXT.'”

On returning to NXT at the time: “So I was able to go down there and do some things there with The Way, create a really good personality, show that more, and then it developed over. I think everything happens for a reason and I think I really got on the main roster six months ago. I don’t ever think I was on the main roster because at the same time I was at the Performance Center and it didn’t really feel like the main roster. It was just different days, different people.”

On joining The Way: “I remember the idea for me was just to be a bodyguard behind Johnny Gargano and same thing for Indi, just to be a bodyguard behind Candice, lead them to victory and them help us along the way. But it kind of turned into this natural family vibe where I was like the goofy son, and Johnny’s the dad and then Candice is like the angry mom and Indi’s the romantic sister that’s in love with Dexter.”

On that storyline helping get him back on Raw: “The whole story’s really cool, but it helped me bring out my personality because I had this idea of, ‘I don’t want to be a serious guy, I want to show more of my goofy side of what I am normally.’ ‘Cause in the everyday world for me, I’m not super serious. I just like to have a good time, a nice vibe and that’s what that character showed. Then I think some top execs at RAW notice that, saw the personality and then just easy transition. You fine-tune some things and get rockin’ and rollin’ and beat the crap out of Pat McAfee at WrestleMania.”