wrestling / News
Theory Defeats Mustafa Ali, Retains US Title At WWE Hell in a Cell (Clips)
Theory remains the WWE United States Champion following Hell in a Cell, as he was able to defeat Mustafa Ali in his title defense. Theory pinned Ali on tonight’s show to retain his title on tonight’s PPV, and you can see some clips from the match below.
Theory has been US Champion for 49 days, having defeated Finn Balor for the title on the April 18th episode of Raw. Our ongoing Hell in a Cell coverage is here.
Chicago's own @AliWWE has come back home for #HIAC!#USTitle pic.twitter.com/LZoLWPSYTL
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
That attire on #USChampion @_Theory1! 🇺🇸#HIAC #USTitle pic.twitter.com/4FrxkEdxSa
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
Can @AliWWE bring another championship home to Chicago?#HIAC pic.twitter.com/91Uc2KBP7i
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
SEE ALI SOAR!@AliWWE #HIAC pic.twitter.com/q5HlNMh72i
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
👏👏👏 @AliWWE#HIAC pic.twitter.com/dZASMmT2NY
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
👀 @_Theory1#HIAC pic.twitter.com/ndQmORLOHF
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
Can @AliWWE become the new #USChampion? Or will @_Theory1 walk out of #HIAC still the champ? pic.twitter.com/kCMgPmRz0A
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
Shades of one of the best United States Champions of all time!@AliWWE #HIAC pic.twitter.com/cLxDgLcf7S
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
An incredible performance from @AliWWE, but @_Theory1 pulls the win off at #HIAC!#AndStill pic.twitter.com/xWKvuII0el
— WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2022
