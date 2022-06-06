wrestling / News

Theory Defeats Mustafa Ali, Retains US Title At WWE Hell in a Cell (Clips)

June 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Theory WWE Hell in a Cell Image Credit: WWE

Theory remains the WWE United States Champion following Hell in a Cell, as he was able to defeat Mustafa Ali in his title defense. Theory pinned Ali on tonight’s show to retain his title on tonight’s PPV, and you can see some clips from the match below.

Theory has been US Champion for 49 days, having defeated Finn Balor for the title on the April 18th episode of Raw. Our ongoing Hell in a Cell coverage is here.

