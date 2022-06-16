Theory Dresses Up As John Cena From 2004 With Spinner U.S. Title Belt

In recent months, WWE Superstar Theory has stated that an encounter between himself and WWE veteran John Cena is inevitable. John is currently celebrating 20 years as a WWE Superstar and Theory, the current WWE United States Champion, has a tribute of his own for Cena. In a video posted on Instagram Theory can be seen holding John Cena’s custom WWE United States Championship from his 2004-2005 run with the belt, dressed as John Cena uttering Cena’s catchphrase “If you want some, come get some.” The post featured the caption, “Sincerely yours, Stan,” in reference to the Eminem song about an obsessed fan. Check out the video below: