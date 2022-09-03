wrestling / News
Theory Says He Doesn’t Want to Add ‘Austin’ Back to His Ring Name
– While it was previously reported by PWInsider that WWE Superstar and Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory would be going back to his old ring name, “Austin Theory,” Theory himself told Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling that he’d rather not go back to his old ring name, and simply keep “Theory” as his nickname.
Theory said on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I would say no. Just because I love ‘Theory.’ To me, ‘Austin’ was just always the throw-on, my first name, but ‘Theory’ was just what I created in the backyard as a kid. I love it. ‘Theory,’ that’s all we need.”
His WWE.com profile still lists him without the “Austin” part of his name. The WWE Superstar currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase. He’s not scheduled for action at tonight’s Clash at the Castle event.
