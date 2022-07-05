Theory Gets US Title Rematch At SummerSlam, Says He’ll Cash in Money in the Bank

Theory has a rematch with Bobby Lashley for the US Championship at Summerslam, and also plays to cash in his Money in the Bank at the PPV. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Theory came out to interrupt Lashley and say he would be getting rematch for the US Title, which Lashley won on Saturday at Money in the Bank, at the July 30th PPV.

Theory also said that he’s going to cash in on whoever wins the Last Man Standing match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Theory then attacked Lashley with his briefcase but Lashley fought him off. You can see a clip from the segment below.