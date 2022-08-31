Theory on What He Learned From John Cena, What It Would Mean to Face Him in the Ring

– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports, Theory discussed his admiration of John Cena and wanting to face him in a match at WrestleMania. Below are some highlights:

Theory on wanting a WrestleMania match against John Cena: “To have that moment with him, the person that — I had to put in my own work — but somebody that got me to the dance mentally, it takes the words out of my mouth to think of that actually happening.”

Theory on what he learned from John Cena: “It’s so weird to meet somebody and pretty much have to explain to them, ‘I modeled my whole life after you.’ It’s one of those things as a kid getting bullied, my dad not being in my life a lot. Cena, I could watch him and just escape. It was the connection to his personality. That’s something I learned from him. He told me, ‘Don’t ever think people go out there and want people to connect to their performance. Nobody will connect to your performance unless they connect to your personality. I started thinking, even with that process through NXT to finally being drafted to Raw officially, it was a time to figure stuff out. How can I connect to them with my personality? This is a world in WWE where everybody can kill it in the ring. Everyone can go hard in the ring. So what’s going to set you aside from killing it in the ring? I learned that from him.”

Theory and Cena did have a recent interaction on WWE Raw in July. Cena has said he’s not yet retired from in-ring competition and does plan on getting back into the ring at some point.