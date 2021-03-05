wrestling / News
There Are Discussions To Bring Back United Wrestling Network As A Free Weekly Series
March 5, 2021 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that there are early discussions to bring back the United Wrestling Network show Primetime Live as a free weekly series. This would jettison the original idea of a weekly PPV format. They would also potentially be on a new streaming provider.
The planned UWN title match with Chris Dickinson vs. Mike Bennett is still scheduled to happen, and it may happen internationally later this year. UWN continues to produce regular television for Championship Wrestling From Hollywood and last week debuted Championship Wrestling from Memphis.
