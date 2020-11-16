There Are Reportedly Two Different Contract Types In WWE

A discussion about Zelina Vega’s release from WWE, led to some interesting information about WWE contracts on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

It was noted that there are currently two different types of deals in the company. Category A, which included Vega, are the deals that were made before the arrival of AEW. In other words, her deal was made before WWE’s decision to re-sign wrestlers to bigger-money contracts to keep them away from AEW. Those big-money deals would be category B.

The wrestlers sign expecting to make more money by house shows, but there aren’t any right now due to the pandemic. This is why Vega likely refused to give up her Twitch deal, where she was making a substantial amount of money.