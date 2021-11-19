There Is Reportedly Talk in WWE Of WALTER Moving To The US

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there has been a lot of talk of WALTER moving to the US, which would mean he’d be more likely for a main roster run.

When the former NXT UK champion originally signed with WWE, he signed a “very good” money deal compared to the rest of that brand, to be the top star. He agreed to work the US when asked for occasional NXT and WWE appearances, but wouldn’t move there for family reasons. The pandemic made travel difficult but he still made a few appearances.

Since then, he has split up with his wife and is reportedly dating Jinny. His wife has moved into an apartment. He is also no longer working with wXw or his management job for a logistics company. At this time, WWE is his full-time job.