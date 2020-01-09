wrestling / News
There Was Zero Talk of NJPW-AEW Relationship At Dynamite Taping
January 9, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that there was no talk about a possible relationship between AEW and NJPW at last night’s AEW Dynamite, outside of happiness that Chris Jericho got them more exposure through his match with Hiroshi Tanahashi.
It was also noted that Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have the freedom from AEW to return to NJPW, but an offer to return hasn’t been made. NJPW was reportedly unhappy about Kenny Omega leaving.
