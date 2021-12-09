wrestling / News

Third Competitor Announced For 2022 PWG Battle of Los Angeles

December 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PWG Battle of Los Angeles

We now have our third competitor in the 2022 PWG Battle of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Wednesday that Kevin Blackwood will join JONAH and Alex Shelly in the tournament, as you can see below.

The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 29th and 30th.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles

