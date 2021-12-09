wrestling / News
Third Competitor Announced For 2022 PWG Battle of Los Angeles
December 8, 2021 | Posted by
We now have our third competitor in the 2022 PWG Battle of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Wednesday that Kevin Blackwood will join JONAH and Alex Shelly in the tournament, as you can see below.
The 2022 Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 29th and 30th.
Kevin Blackwood is the third entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 9, 2021
