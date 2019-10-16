Thirteen More WWE Draft Picks Revealed On Latest Episode of The Bump

WWE debuted a new episode of their web series The Bump today (which you can see below), and during that episode, thirteen more draft picks were revealed. This includes moves for notable free agents like Luke Harper and Cesaro, as well as The IIconics, who were revealed to be on RAW through WWE.com’s profiles. The latest picks include:

MONDAY NIGHT RAW:

No Way Jose

Mojo Rawley

Zack Ryder

Curt Hawkins

The IIconics

Sarah Logan

FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN:

Luke Harper

Cesaro

Drake Maverick

Sonya Deville

Mandy Rose

Dana Brooke