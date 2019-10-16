wrestling / News

Thirteen More WWE Draft Picks Revealed On Latest Episode of The Bump

October 16, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE debuted a new episode of their web series The Bump today (which you can see below), and during that episode, thirteen more draft picks were revealed. This includes moves for notable free agents like Luke Harper and Cesaro, as well as The IIconics, who were revealed to be on RAW through WWE.com’s profiles. The latest picks include:

MONDAY NIGHT RAW:

No Way Jose
Mojo Rawley
Zack Ryder
Curt Hawkins
The IIconics
Sarah Logan

FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN:

Luke Harper
Cesaro
Drake Maverick
Sonya Deville
Mandy Rose
Dana Brooke

