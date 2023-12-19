This Week’s AEW Dynamite To Get Five-Minute Overrun

AEW Dynamite will get another overrun this week, as confirmed by Tony Khan. Khan posted to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that the show will get a five-minute overrun, as you can see below.

Khan wrote:

“Because of your amazing support

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite will be presented on TBS with 5 minutes overrun TOMORROW!

It’s been a great week for AEW, last Wednesday Dynamite was the #1 show on cable + one of our best shows ever on #AEWCollision!

AEW fans, how are you feeling?”