Various News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, Schedule For This Week’s NJPW On AXS TV

– The latest episode of Being the Elite looks at the final match in The Elite’s Best of Seven series with Death Triangle. You can see the episode, titled “Game 7,” below:

– This week’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV will feature the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match between Kazuchika Okada and Jay White from Wrestle Kingdom 17. The show airs Thursday night following Impact Wrestling at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT.