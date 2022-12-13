wrestling / News

Various News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, New UWN Champion Crowned At TV Taping

December 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Being the Elite Logo Image Credit: AEW

– The latest episode of Being the Elite is now online. You can see the episode, titled “In-N-Out or Whataburger?,” below:

– UWN noted on Twitter that Danny Limelight captured the UWN Championship from Jordan Clearwater at last night’s taping in Irvine, California:

