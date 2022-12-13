wrestling / News
Various News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, New UWN Champion Crowned At TV Taping
December 12, 2022 | Posted by
– The latest episode of Being the Elite is now online. You can see the episode, titled “In-N-Out or Whataburger?,” below:
– UWN noted on Twitter that Danny Limelight captured the UWN Championship from Jordan Clearwater at last night’s taping in Irvine, California:
#AndNew @DannyLimeLight pic.twitter.com/yr8dim22yx
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) December 12, 2022
𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐍𝐄𝐖! @DannyLimeLight took advantage of his #GoldenOpportunity to win the gold, defeating @ClearLikeWater1 tonight at @TheIrvineImprov to become the new #UnitedWrestling World Champion!
Stay tuned to #ChampionshipWrestling to see the historic victory.
(📸 @justin_cesi) pic.twitter.com/4WdyswMtOr
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) December 12, 2022
