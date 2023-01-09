wrestling / News

Various News: This Week’s Being The Elite Is Online, Synopsis For Friday’s Young Rock

January 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: AEW

– The latest episode of Being the Elite is online with the Dark Order, a Nintendo tour and more. You can see the episode, “Recruitment Training,” below:

– Friday’s episode of Young Rock on NBC is titled “Going Heavy” and is described as follows:

“Miami, 1998: Dwayne hits new heights as The Rock, but encounters some challenges on the road to SummerSlam; in 2033, Dwayne finds the prime minister has a political crisis of her own.”

