Various News: This Week’s Being The Elite Is Online, Synopsis For Friday’s Young Rock
January 9, 2023
– The latest episode of Being the Elite is online with the Dark Order, a Nintendo tour and more. You can see the episode, “Recruitment Training,” below:
– Friday’s episode of Young Rock on NBC is titled “Going Heavy” and is described as follows:
“Miami, 1998: Dwayne hits new heights as The Rock, but encounters some challenges on the road to SummerSlam; in 2033, Dwayne finds the prime minister has a political crisis of her own.”
