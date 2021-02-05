Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed the newest additions to the Highspots streaming service, including IGNITE Wrestling specials, Queens of Combat, and much more.

Here are this week’s Highspots additions (via PWInsider):

IGNITE Wrestling Fifth Anniversary Show Episode One

IGNITE Wrestling returns to Walking Tree Brewery to celebrate five years as the Treasure Coast’s only locally owned and operated pro wrestling company. Episode one features the following:

Jarett Diaz vs Captain Aaron Nova

That Klassic Tag Team vs TC Read and Steve Beck

IGNITE Wrestling Fifth Anniversary Show Episode Two

IGNITE Wrestling returns to Walking Tree Brewery to celebrate five years as the Treasure Coast’s only locally owned and operated pro wrestling company. Episode Two features the following:

Beastly vs Timmy Lou Retton vs Justin Blax

Robert Martyr vs Ozzy Kilmeister

IGNITE Wrestling returns to Walking Tree Brewery to celebrate five years as the Treasure Coast’s only locally owned and operated pro wrestling company. This episode features the following:

Kilynn King vs Leon The Terrible

(title match for the vacated Undisputed Title)

Aspyn Rose vs Dream Girl Ellie vs Kaci Lennox (c)

McAloon Productions presents “The Ultimate Bar Brawl

The Ultimate Bar Brawl took place just four days before Super Bowl 53 at the host site of the game, Atlanta, GA. This unique event saw four matches held at the WildPitch Underground club in downtown Atlanta.

For the first time in over a decade “The World’s Most Dangerous Man” Ken Shamrock made his return to a wrestling event in America. As he took on the Main Event former UFC fighter “Filthy” Tom Lawlor.

Also on the card is a four-way elimination match between Casanova Valentine, Effy, “All Ego” Ethan Page and Matt Cross.

Priscilla Kelly and Darby Allin vs. Doom Fly

ODB vs. Penelope Ford.

NEW: The Best Of Brad Hollister

NEW Presents: The Best Of Brad Hollister

1) Matt Riddle vs Brad Hollister

(Wrestling Under The Stars – Norwich, CT 8/3/18)

2) Northeast Wrestling Championship

Jake Hager (Jack Swagger) vs Brad Hollister

(Destiny – Bethany, CT 10/20/18)

3) Northeast Wrestling Championship

Brad Hollister vs Bandido

(Bacon And The Bandit – Bethany, CT 2/23/19)

4) Northeast Wrestling Championship

Brad Hollister vs Darby Allin

(Wrestlefest 23 – Danbury, CT 4/26/19)

Kennadi Brink: Queens Of Combat Compilation

VS Amanda Rodriguez- QOC 8

w/ Miss Disslexia VS Pretty Fantastic – QOC 9

VS Rudy Jordan – QOC 11

w/ Samantha Heights & Ray Lynn VS Sexy Young Caramels- QOC 12

VS Rachael Ellering- QOC 13

VS Rachael Ellering- 2 out of 3 falls – QOC 14

VS Nicole Savoy- QOC 15

VS Mia Yim – QOC 16

VS Britt Baker- QOC 17

VS Su Yung- QOC Championship Match- QOC 18

McAloon Productions presents “Hell Or High Water”

For the first-time ever Professional Wrestling came to the host site of the NFL’s biggest game of the year. This epic show was a “who’s who”s” of Independent Wrestling.

The night was main evented by two of the greatest tag teams in wrestling as SCU members Christopher Daniels took on The Lucha Brothers. As well as special surprises from a couple of All Elite Wrestling’s Executive Vice Presidents.

Also on the card you will see:

-Matt Cross

-Eli Everfly

-Penelope Ford

-Thunder Rosa

-Delilah Doom

-Tom Lawlor

-Eddie Kingston

-The Besties in the World

-Simon Gotch

-MJF

-Scorpio Sky

-Kikutaro

-Kris Wolf

-EFFY

-All Ego Ethan Page

-And much much more