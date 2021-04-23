This Week’s Highspots Wrestling Network Additions Include Glory Pro, IPW, More

Highspots Wrestling Network has revealed the newest additions to the Highspots streaming service, including Glory Pro, Imperial Pro Wrestling, and more. You can see the additions below, per PWInsider:

Glory Days w/ Dan The Dad: Everett Connors (watch for free)

Throw another dog on the grill, fire up the Springsteen, crack open a cold one and sit back and relax with Dan the Dad and the drip God himself, Everett Connors on the debut episode of Glory Days w/ Dan The Dad.

Glory Pro | Battle on Broadway – South Broadway Athletic Club – St. Louis, MO – 4/17/2021

* Hyan vs. Allie Kat

* Technical Difficulties vs. No Role Modelz

* Manders vs. Xavier Walker

* Arik Cannon vs. WARHORSE

* Paco vs. Seishin vs. Ethan Price vs. Kody Lane

* Dan the Dad vs. Everett Connors

* Mike Outlaw vs. Mat Fitchett

* Jake Something vs. Myron Reed

Imperial Pro Wrestling Presents: Can’t Touch This – Filmed Live @ the Kidlife Community Center in Bristol, TN on April 17th, 2021.

* Greg Rocker and Zac Vincent vs Blaqtus Jack and Kyler Hunt

* Hunter Drake vs Jake Tucker

* Axton Lowe and Gustavo Aguilar vs The Tate Twins

* Blanco Loco vs Facade (for the Imperial Pro Wrestling Cruiserweight Championship)

* Kenzi James vs Kate vs Dani Mo

* CW Anderson vs Dillon McQueen

* Twisted Sisterz (Thunder Rosa and Holidead) vs Kenzie Paige and Hayden Ramsey

Jewels Of Wrestling 3 – March 21st at the FireStar Pro Arena in Greensboro, NC

* Selina Rose VS Rylee Rockett

* Gabby Gilbert VS Dani Mo

* Lilly VS Mother Endless

* Eve Levine VS Dani Grey

* Kaitlyn Marie & Ella Envy VS Brittany Jade & Sadie Lee Moss

* Savannah Evans VS Jazz

IWA, Puerto Rico Armed and Dangerous Vol 2

* Glamor Boy Shane -vs- Bison – 8:55

* The Invader & Rey Gonzalez – vs- Chet Jabionski & Victor the Bodyguard. – 10:30

* El Mesia Ricky Banderas -vs- El Leon Apolo – 15:30

Bill Apter Presents from the Savoldi family library “The Punisher: Mark Calaway-A Grim Undertaking” featuring early USWA matches with Steve Austin, Jeff Jarrett and others