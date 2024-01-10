This Week’s Impact Wrestling to Preview TNA Hard to Kill

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will be a preview for Saturday’s TNA Hard to Kill PPV. Impact announced on Tuesday that Thursday’s show will preview the PPV, which will be the official rebranding of Impact back to the TNA name.

The announcement tweet reads:

“We take an in depth look at the return of TNA and all the big matches at #HardToKill THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #TNAiMPACT”

Impact airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Impact Insiders on YouTube.