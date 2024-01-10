wrestling / News
This Week’s Impact Wrestling to Preview TNA Hard to Kill
January 10, 2024 | Posted by
This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will be a preview for Saturday’s TNA Hard to Kill PPV. Impact announced on Tuesday that Thursday’s show will preview the PPV, which will be the official rebranding of Impact back to the TNA name.
The announcement tweet reads:
“We take an in depth look at the return of TNA and all the big matches at #HardToKill THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #TNAiMPACT”
Impact airs Thursday night on AXS TV and Impact Insiders on YouTube.
We take an in depth look at the return of TNA and all the big matches at #HardToKill THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/SDsg1VyIaw
— TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 9, 2024
