This Week MLW Underground Is Online

MLW: Fusion is taking a break this week, and the latest MLW Underground is now streaming in its place. You can check out the livestream below for the show, which is described as follows:

Sonjay Dutt vs. Jimmy Yang

Journey back to 2003 and enter MLW Underground presented by newlawoffice.com.

Two legends of the sport square off in a vicious main event brawl as Memphis’ infamous royal rule breaker Jerry “The King” Lawler becomes the latest to attempt to collect the $10,000 bounty The Extreme Horsemen have placed on Terry Funk’s head!

Will “The King” do Steve Corino’s dirty work, and take out the “Hardcore Legend” for good? Two rivals reignite the war as Funk’s career and $10,000 hang in the balance.

“The Original Playa From The Himalayas” Sonjay Dutt makes his MLW debut against Jimmy Yang. Witness two high flyers unleash sky combat as they attempt to secure a top seed in MLW’s impending World Junior Heavyweight Championship tournament!

CM Punk continues his mind games with Raven.

Plus: A closer look at the brewing conflict between Sabu and “The Sinister Minister” James Mitchell’s Army of Lost Souls!

Joey Styles calls the action from St. Petersburg, FL!