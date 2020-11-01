wrestling / News
Various News: This Week’s NJPW Strong, Impact Backstage Segments Online
November 1, 2020 | Posted by
– This week’s episode of NJPW Strong is now online. You can see the video below for the Road to New Japan Shwodown show, which aired Friday night on New Japan World:
– This week’s Impact Backstage is up, with the storyline segemtns from this week’s Impact Wrestling:
