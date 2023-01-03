wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network & Peacock Includes 30 Years Of Raw & More
January 3, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced their content listings for what can be seen on Peacock and WWE Network this week, as follows:
This Week’s Schedule
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Monday Night Raw (12/5/22)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (1/4/22)
Thursday, Jan. 5
This Week in WWE
Friday, Jan. 6
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Best of WWE: 30 Years of Raw
Saturday, Jan. 7
WWE Main Event (12/22/22)
Sunday, Jan. 8
Friday Night SmackDown (12/9/22)
