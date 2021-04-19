This Week’s WWE Network & Peacock Additions Include Best Of Mankind, WWE 24: The Miz, & More

WWE has announced the list of content that’s set to hit both the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes the Best of Mankind, WWE 24: The Miz, and more.

Here’s the full list of content for both platforms:

April 19

*10 classic episodes of Superstars

* Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET

April 20

*The Best of WWE: Best of Mankind

April 21

*Monday Night Raw (3/22/21)

*WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET

*WWE NXT (4/20/21)

April 22

*NXT UK

*This Week in WWE

April 23

*205 Live – 10 PM ET

April 24

*WWE Main Event (4/8/21)

*Talking Smack

*ICW Fight Club 168

*PROGRESS Chapter 109: Dreaming in 3D

April 25

*Friday Night SmackDown (3/26/21)

*WWE 24: The Miz