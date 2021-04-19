wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network & Peacock Additions Include Best Of Mankind, WWE 24: The Miz, & More
April 19, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced the list of content that’s set to hit both the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes the Best of Mankind, WWE 24: The Miz, and more.
Here’s the full list of content for both platforms:
April 19
*10 classic episodes of Superstars
* Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET
April 20
*The Best of WWE: Best of Mankind
April 21
*Monday Night Raw (3/22/21)
*WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET
*WWE NXT (4/20/21)
April 22
*NXT UK
*This Week in WWE
April 23
*205 Live – 10 PM ET
April 24
*WWE Main Event (4/8/21)
*Talking Smack
*ICW Fight Club 168
*PROGRESS Chapter 109: Dreaming in 3D
April 25
*Friday Night SmackDown (3/26/21)
*WWE 24: The Miz
