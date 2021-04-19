wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network & Peacock Additions Include Best Of Mankind, WWE 24: The Miz, & More

April 19, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE has announced the list of content that’s set to hit both the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes the Best of Mankind, WWE 24: The Miz, and more.

Here’s the full list of content for both platforms:

April 19
*10 classic episodes of Superstars
* Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET

April 20
*The Best of WWE: Best of Mankind

April 21
*Monday Night Raw (3/22/21)
*WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET
*WWE NXT (4/20/21)

April 22
*NXT UK
*This Week in WWE

April 23
*205 Live – 10 PM ET

April 24
*WWE Main Event (4/8/21)
*Talking Smack
*ICW Fight Club 168
*PROGRESS Chapter 109: Dreaming in 3D

April 25
*Friday Night SmackDown (3/26/21)
*WWE 24: The Miz

