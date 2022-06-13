wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content: ICW Fight Club, More
WWE has announced this week’s WWE Network content on Peacock including ICW Fight Club, PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 and more. You can see the full list below (per PWInsider):
Monday, June 13
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, June 15
Monday Night Raw (5/16/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (6/14/22)
Thursday, June 16
NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET
This Week in WWE
Friday, June 17
Table For 3: The Hurt Business
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 18
WWE Main Event (5/30/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club #223
PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 Night 1
wXw We Love Wrestling #31
Sunday, June 19
Friday Night SmackDown (5/20/22) (also available on free tier)