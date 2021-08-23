wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network On Peacock Content Additions Announced

August 23, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE has revealed its full slate of content additions on both Peacock and the WWE Network for this week, and it’ll include the usual backlog of previous episodes of RAW and SmackDown, plus new episodes of The Bump, NXT UK, and more.

Here’s the full Peacock and WWE Network lineup:

August 23
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET

August 25
Monday Night Raw (7/26/21)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET
WWE NXT (8/24/21)

August 26
NXT UK
This Week in WWE

August 27
205 Live – 10 PM ET

August 28
WWE Main Event (8/5/21)
Talking Smack
ICW Fight Club 186
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 119

August 29
Friday Night SmackDown (7/30/21)

