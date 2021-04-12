This Week’s WWE Network & Peacock Additions Include Best Of Randy Orton & More

WWE has announced the list of content that’s set to hit both the WWE Network and Peacock this week, including the Best of Randy Orton, previously aired episodes of RAW and SmackDown, and more.

Here’s the full list of content for both platforms:

April 12

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET

April 13

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 (encore)

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 (encore)

April 14

Monday Night Raw (3/15/21)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET

WWE NXT (4/13/21)

April 15

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

April 16

205 Live – 10 PM ET

April 17

WWE Main Event (4/1/21)

Talking Smack

wXw We Love Wrestling

ICW Fight Club 168

EVOLVE 9

April 18

Friday Night SmackDown (3/19/21)

Best of WWE: The Best of Randy Orton: The Legend Killer