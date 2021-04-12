wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network & Peacock Additions Include Best Of Randy Orton & More
April 12, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced the list of content that’s set to hit both the WWE Network and Peacock this week, including the Best of Randy Orton, previously aired episodes of RAW and SmackDown, and more.
Here’s the full list of content for both platforms:
April 12
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET
April 13
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 (encore)
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2 (encore)
April 14
Monday Night Raw (3/15/21)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET
WWE NXT (4/13/21)
April 15
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
April 16
205 Live – 10 PM ET
April 17
WWE Main Event (4/1/21)
Talking Smack
wXw We Love Wrestling
ICW Fight Club 168
EVOLVE 9
April 18
Friday Night SmackDown (3/19/21)
Best of WWE: The Best of Randy Orton: The Legend Killer
