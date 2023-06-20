wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network & Peacock Schedule

June 20, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE Peacock Premium Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which you can find below:

This Week’s Schedule
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

Monday, Jun. 19
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Jun. 21
Monday Night Raw (5/22/23)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (6/20/23)

Thursday, Jun. 22
This Week in WWE

Friday, Jun. 23
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Best of WWE: 25 Years of the Rated-R Superstar

Saturday, Jun. 24
WWE Main Event (6/8/23)
wXw We Love Wrestling #44– 12 p.m. ET
SmackDown LowDown** – 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, Jun. 25
Friday Night SmackDown (5/27/23)

