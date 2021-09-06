This Week’s WWE Network On Peacock Schedule Announced

WWE has announced its full slate of content addition both on Peacock and the WWE Network for this week, which includes the special Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11 documentary, previous editions of RAW and SmackDown, and much more.

Here’s the full Peacock and WWE Network lineup:

September 6

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET

September 8

Monday Night Raw (8/9/21)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET

WWE NXT (9/7/21)

September 9

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

September 10

Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11

205 Live – 10 PM ET

September 11

WWE Main Event (8/19/21)

Talking Smack

ICW Fight Club 188

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 121

September 12

Friday Night SmackDown (8/13/21)