This Week’s WWE Network On Peacock Schedule Announced
September 6, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced its full slate of content addition both on Peacock and the WWE Network for this week, which includes the special Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11 documentary, previous editions of RAW and SmackDown, and much more.
Here’s the full Peacock and WWE Network lineup:
September 6
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET
September 8
Monday Night Raw (8/9/21)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET
WWE NXT (9/7/21)
September 9
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
September 10
Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11
205 Live – 10 PM ET
September 11
WWE Main Event (8/19/21)
Talking Smack
ICW Fight Club 188
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 121
September 12
Friday Night SmackDown (8/13/21)
