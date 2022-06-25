This Weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV Lineup, Next Set of TV Tapings

– Here is the lineup for this weekend’s edition of UWN Championship Wrestling TV (h/t PWInsider):

* UWN Championship: Chris Dickinson (c) vs. Willie Mack

* Lord Crewe vs. Koto Hiro

* Brendan Devine vs. Dom Kubrick

UWN has also announced that it’s next set of TV tapings are scheduled for July 19 at The Improv in Irvine, California: