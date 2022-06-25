wrestling / News
This Weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV Lineup, Next Set of TV Tapings
– Here is the lineup for this weekend’s edition of UWN Championship Wrestling TV (h/t PWInsider):
* UWN Championship: Chris Dickinson (c) vs. Willie Mack
* Lord Crewe vs. Koto Hiro
* Brendan Devine vs. Dom Kubrick
UWN has also announced that it’s next set of TV tapings are scheduled for July 19 at The Improv in Irvine, California:
𝐎𝐍 𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐄 𝐍𝐎𝐖: #ChampionshipWrestling returns to @TheIrvineImprov on July 19!
Here’s a sample of Tuesday’s live event, for those of you who missed out.
(🎥 @jeramie) pic.twitter.com/8T2gkxVDZN
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) June 23, 2022
