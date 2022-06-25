wrestling / News

This Weekend’s UWN Championship Wrestling TV Lineup, Next Set of TV Tapings

June 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
United Wrestling Network UWN Primetime Live Image Credit: UWN

– Here is the lineup for this weekend’s edition of UWN Championship Wrestling TV (h/t PWInsider):

* UWN Championship: Chris Dickinson (c) vs. Willie Mack
* Lord Crewe vs. Koto Hiro
* Brendan Devine vs. Dom Kubrick

UWN has also announced that it’s next set of TV tapings are scheduled for July 19 at The Improv in Irvine, California:

