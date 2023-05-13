– WWE has a Supershow event scheduled for tonight at the James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia. Here’s the advertised lineup or tonight’s show:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (c) vs. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Street Profits

* Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Piper Niven

Also set to appear: Rhea Ripley, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Imperium, Matt Riddle, LA Knight, and more.

– Also set for this weekend, another WWE Supershow is scheduled for tomorrow at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina.

* Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (c) vs. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Street Profits

* Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Piper Niven vs. Becky Lynch

Also set to appear: Rhea Ripley, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Imperium, Matt Riddle, LA Knight, and more.

– Lastly, NXT has a house show tonight at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida. NXT Champ Carmelo Hayes, North American Champ Wes Lee, Cora Jade, Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez, and Bron Breakker are all advertised for tonight’s show.