– For this weekend’s WWE live events, tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event show will be WWE’s first trip to Sioux City, Iowa for the first time in three years, featuring the Raw brand. Native Iowan and WWE US Champion Seth Rollins will be in action for tonight’s show. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* WWE United States Championship Street Fight: Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c)

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) w/ Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley w/ Damage CTRL

* AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Nikki A.S.H. vs. The Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley w/ Dominik Mysterio)

* Also scheduled to appear: Austin Theory, Kevin Owens, Dana Brooke, MVP, Omos, R-Truth, and more.

– WWE will have another SmackDown-branded Saturday Night’s Main Event show tonight in Phoenix, Arizona at the Footprint Center. Here’s the scheduled lineup:

* Braun Strowman & The New Day vs The Usos & Sami Zayn

* Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

* Liv Morgan vs. Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler

– The WWE Raw brand will next head to Topeka, Kansas on Sunday for Sunday Stunner at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kanas. The following talents are scheduled to appear: Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, and more.