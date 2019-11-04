wrestling / News
This Week’s 205 Live to Broadcast From NXT Arena
– WWE is bringing 205 Live to Full Sail University, where it will be broadcast from this week. WWE has announced that this week’s episode will air at the usual 10 PM ET timeslot on Friday following Smackdown, but will air from the NXT Arena at Full Sail instead of the originally-planned taping in Manchester. Smackdown (and Raw) will tape in Manchester on Friday.
The full announcement is below:
WWE 205 Live to broadcast from Full Sail University
This week, WWE 205 Live will emanate from the very arena where Finn Bálor made his shocking NXT return and Superstars like Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura began their WWE careers, the NXT Arena at Full Sail University! Don’t miss the top Superstars from WWE NXT and the best Cruiserweights in the world collide on the most exciting hour on television! Will a new challenger emerge for NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, or will more Superstars step up to make their case?
WWE 205 Live will still air immediately following Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at its regular time of 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.
