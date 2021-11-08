wrestling / News
This Week’s Addition to WWE Network on Peacock: More ICW and PROGRESS
November 8, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced this week’s additions to the WWE Network on Peacock, which include more content from ICW and PROGRESS.
Monday, November 8
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, November 10
Monday Night Raw (10/11/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump with Hit Row – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (11/9/21)
Thursday, November 11
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
Friday, November 12
205 Live – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, November 13
WWE Main Event (10/21/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 197
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 125
Sunday, November 14
Friday Night Smackdown (10/15/21) (also available on free tier)
